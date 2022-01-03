5 Podcasts to Help You Kick-Off 2022

Tune in on this #MondayMotivation for five podcasts that will give you that much needed boost to start off the new year.

The New Year is officially here!

If you haven't set your intentions and goals for 2022, there's still time. This year has begun with a powerful new moon in the sign of Capricorn and focused energy that will help you organize and target your goals effectively.

For our #MondayMotivation series, People Chica is highlighting five podcasts in areas of finance, self-care, wellness, and fitness to help set balanced intentions so you can start your year off right.

1. Finanzas On the Go!

Finance coach Meralis Morales is coming straight from Puerto Rico with this Spanish podcast that will help you get your finances in order. Morales has been hosting this podcast since 2018, where she brings practical tools to improve your finances and reach your dinero goals.

2. Chiquis and Chill

Chiquis Rivera is your new podcast host. The Latin Grammy winner is sharing her own experiences and interviews with special guests with this English podcast in entrepreneurship, beauty, and relationships. She also shares stories about growing up in a famous household and navigating success in a male-dominated industry.

3. Nutrición viva y celular

Kick-start 2022 with optimal nutrition. Host Alexa Shipley is a certified nutritionist, health coach, and author, bringing her wealth of knowledge to this Spanish podcast. Each episode goes through recommendations, insights on healthy habits, and even how to shop for your groceries.

4. A Mindful Moment

This year, incorporate a mindfulness practice to help you improve every area of your life. This podcast in English will help you find a mindful moment in your everyday life. Maybe it's 30 minutes or 20 minutes, but it will make a tremendous difference in your lifestyle, career, and even your finances.

5. The Mindset Mentor