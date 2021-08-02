Ready to take over the world this August? Tune into these podcasts —in both Spanish and English—and put on your pilas.

August is officially here! What a better way to start this month strong than with new ideas? If you don't know where to begin, don't worry —we've got you covered with this week's curated podcast list. Whether you're tuning in from your car, home, on the run, or while nursing your baby, tune in for a boost that will last longer than your afternoon cafecito.

Our top picks for this #MondayMotivation tackle humor, culture, mental health, and entrepreneurship. Join hosts and their guests as they talk about everyday subjects with experts, share personal stories and discuss current events. Grab your headphones and let us know which one is your favorite!

Podcasting Credit: Getty Images

Got doubts? The answers to all your questions —existential or not— are in this Spanish podcast. Lety Sahagún and Ashley Frangie created this show to provide experts and friends an open space to discuss the doubts we face every day. From postpartum depression to ghosting, each episode is reflective, refreshing, funny and will surely leave you with a newfound perspective.

If you are looking to brighten up your week with a delightful listen, tune into this podcast. Eli Ortega and Jackie Velasco bring on the authentic Latinx experience by blending humor, crime, culture and gossip into their episodes.

Calling all working mamis! We know the transition into motherhood can be tough and even more so with a career. Level Up Latina acts as a guide to help you through this evolutionary period. This podcast gets real, drops the guilt and pushes you to move forward in the most gracious way.

The last two years have been difficult on a global and personal scale. No one understands this better than Glennon Doyle. The author of Untamed, Love Warrior and Carry On is co-hosting this podcast with her sister Amanda to speak honestly on life's hardships to their community and help people "live a little bit lighter, and braver, more free and less alone."