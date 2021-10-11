MondayMotivation: Podcasts to Honor Indigenous Peoples' Day

Native Americans have shaped our country through their rich heritage and contributions to agriculture, art, music and society. And according to the USDA, 60% of the world's food supply, consisting of corn and potatoes, comes from the agriculture of American Indians.

Long before European settlers arrived on the shores of America, indigenous people had already explored the Northern and Southern Hemispheres leaving an astonishing legacy through their tribal customs. Inca, Mayan and Aztec culture influenced U.S. democracy, and things we love —like chocolate and chewing gum— were invented by Native Americans.

This week, our podcast playlist honors and recognizes the role Native people have played in our history. These diverse perspectives, cultural dynamics, and interviews with members of Native American tribes will help you understand and respect their cultural richness.

So grab your headphones or crank up the speakers in your car and get ready to listen!

Indigenous Woman Credit: Getty Images

All My Relations Podcast

Hosts Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip) and Desi Small Rodriguez (Northern Cheyenne) are diving into different topics faced by contemporary Native Americans. They explore their relationships with relatives, the land and each other. The episodes in English are fun, interactive and these hosts keep it real.

2. Unrooted Podcast

This podcast by the Indigenous Foundation puts native voices and stories front and center. They hope to "dismantle systems of oppression and 'uproot' the deeply ingrained issues and racism that exist against indigenous peoples to this day." The English-language episodes bring Indigenous and Afro-Indigenous advocates, activists and change-makers to the table to share their perspectives and experiences.

3. Radio Semilla

This Spanish-language podcast, hosted by the Red de Guardianes de Semillas, centers around ecological regeneration, agro-ecology, natural healing and offers tips for building wellness in our lives while saving the world. The episodes are insightful and connect to our ancestral roots while teaching about the wonders of nature from the perspective of experts.

4. Tu'un Dali

The voices of young Indigenous people come to life in this podcast hosted by Luis López Resendiz and Janet Martinez. These episodes "for Indigenous people by Indigenous people" are the hosts' love letter to Oaxacacalifornia. The podcast, in Spanish, tackles issues through the use of stories, history and current events.

5. The Red Nation Podcast