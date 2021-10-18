MondayMotivation: Five Podcasts For The Full Moon In Aries

This Wednesday, the full moon in Aries will give us a much needed push in a new direction. Tune in to these podcasts to prepare for the energy ahead.

Just as we say goodbye to Mercury retrograde, the fiery, full moon in Aries this Wednesday comes to rock the boat in our lives once again. This lunar event will help you wrap up projects you started six months ago and will give you a chance to let go of what no longer serves you.

Since this one falls in the impulsive and forward-charging sign of Aries, you'll feel an intense desire to make decisions around your passions —be it your career, relationships or things you've been keeping on the back burner.

To help you manage this intense energy, we've come up with our weekly podcast playlist—in English and Spanish— with lunar experts, meditation practices and experts that will bring much-needed grounding to optimize what you manifest.

So, grab your headphones, speaker or crank up the radio in your car and tune in. Enjoy!

That's So Retrograde

Hosts Elizabeth Kott and Stephanie Simbari have been merging pop culture and wellness since 2015 in this English-language podcast. Each episode invites thought leaders in areas of beauty, astrology, cannabis, health and spirituality as they guide you in your adventure to find "the guru within."

2. Your Own Magic

This English-language podcast pushes you to find your way and explore within. Host Raquelle Mantra is there to "help strengthen your vision in the unfolding of your own magic" as each episode encourages listeners to embrace all pieces of themselves unapologetically. If you need to reconnect to your body, mind and spirit, this is the one for you.

3. Mindalia Radio

Mindalia Radio has coined itself as the "radio of positive thinking." Through conferences, workshops and interviews, each Spanish-language episode explores different avenues of personal growth, going within and holistic health. Each episode is diverse and unique.

4. Sé feliz donde estés

Host Gache Boccazzi breaks away from the idea that we always have to be perfect —and helps others move forward by providing advice that comes from the wisdom of her own experiences and those around her. Each episode brings lively interviews and in-depth conversations in Spanish that will help you focus your attention on what you want to achieve in your journey.

5. Las 3 Principales