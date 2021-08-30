MondayMotivation: Five Podcasts For Finding Your Path

Are you living intentionally, or have you been functioning on autopilot? Do you feel like you're listening to your heart, or your head is leading the way? Regardless of your answers to these questions, this week's podcast selection will help you look inward and find the path you truly want to take.

These Chica hosts share episodes—both in English and Spanish—that delve into life's more profound questions, our doubts, desires, and what influences our decision-making. They give us actionable advice and invite us to listen to the voice in our corazón.

If you want to feel good, get some guidance, and take actionable steps toward a new path, then grab your headphones, speaker or crank up the radio in your car and tune in. Enjoy!

Woman Smiling Credit: Getty Images

"Corazonando"

Let's have conversations—con el corazón abierto—with an open heart. Leonelda Castillo, Priscilla Zacarias, and Laura Frias bring to light all we've learned and unlearned during 2020. Their raw, funny, and heartfelt podcast in Spanish invites us to join them in discovering who we are, what we want, where we are, and how every cycle in our lives is an opportunity to tune in to what we truly desire following our hearts more than our minds.

2. "Gente brava"

What better way to find our path than to see how others found their own? Host Laura Castellanos sets the stage for honest and inclusive dialogue in her Spanish podcast, "Gente Brava," exploring stories of motivation, relationships, creativity, identity, and courage. Her diverse guests include artists, scientists, doctors, journalists, and even priests, in candid interviews that place the richness of our diversity and unique stories front and center.

3. "Medita Podcast"

Let's be real; finding that quiet space in our day to take a few deep breaths is essential when answering life's most challenging questions. You don't have to be an expert that levitates—tranquila, because this podcast in Spanish has been designed for you to try diverse meditation techniques to help you work on your mind, emotions, and energy. Additionally, host Mar del Cerro includes interviews with wellness experts to help you find answers to all your meditation questions.

4. "Wait, Hold Up"

Jessica Molina and Yarel Ramos are the amigas we all need as we navigate life's ups and downs. These millennial chicas are your host in this English podcast, where they count on experts, homegirls, and other guests to help them get their life together. Get ready to talk about anything, everything, and find the support you need.

5. "Let There Be Luz"