As we enter the eleventh month of the year, tune in to this week's podcast playlist to find moments to be grateful for.

We are reaching the end of 2021, and as Fall turns into winter, have you considered what you're grateful for?

Cultivating gratitude is one of the most rewarding practices, as it gives our mind and soul space to embrace all that we have. According to Forbes magazine, when we cultivate gratitude, we feel less anxious, release stress, and improve our relationships.

This week's podcast playlist dives into the benefits of gratitude with the insight of experts, meditations, interviews, and more, both in Spanish and English episodes. If you're looking to bring more light into your life and start being more thankful for everything around you, grab your headphones, turn on the speakers in your car or at home, and get ready to say "thank you!"

Lunes de Gratitud

Host Miguel Barrientos brings us this podcast in Spanish to discuss the benefits of gratitude in every area of our daily lives. Every Monday, he releases a new episode where he delves into the incredible power of being grateful to improve our wellness, mental health, and habits. Additionally, each episode explores a different side of gratitude we may not have considered before and equips us with tools and guidance to implement these into our routines.

2. La magia del caos with Aislinn Derbez

Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez invites friends, experts, and people she has met along her life journey that "transformed" her. This podcast in Spanish goes through one of the actress's greatest passions, including her relentless search for reflection and finding how we relate to the world around us. Each episode is insightful, engaging, and full of thought-shifting ideas.

3. Practica la psicología positiva

Ready for a transformation from the inside out? Dafne Cataluña, the European Institute of Positive Psychology founder, and Eva Rodríguez host this podcast in Spanish, sharing 20 minutes of pure gold with exercises that boost positivity, forgiveness, happiness, and more. Each episode is a discovery into yourself with topics such as self-image, self-esteem, social abilities, and issues we face every day.

4. The Morning Ritual

We know how getting into the right mindset can help us improve our moods and attitudes toward life. "The Morning Ritual," hosted by Lilly Balch, is intended to bring clarity and order to daily activities. Each episode in English has a centering meditation to bring ease, joy, and balance to your mornings so that gradually your life can begin to improve.

5. Otro día maravilloso