Tune in this #MotivationMonday for five podcasts that will remind you of the magic of the season.

Christmas is just around the corner and we're already feeling the holiday spirit in the air.

As you scramble to get last minute gifts, the perfect sala outfit or your decorations ready, People Chica has curated a podcast playlist that will get you ready for the celebration ahead.

From Christmas tales to holiday mysteries, the below podcasts have got it all.

For our #MotivationMonday series, People Chica is highlighting five podcasts that will get you ready to have a holly, jolly and chingona Christmas!

1. The Calm Christmas Podcast by Beth Kempton

This best selling author brings listeners some soothing prose from her favorite poets and writers during the holiday season. She provides advice for a stress-free season as well as how to bask in self-care straight from her kitchen table.

2. Con sabor a Navidad by Grupo ALJ

Con sabor a Navidad is a spiritual podcast that delves into Christmas traditions from different cultures, how diasporic communities carry on family celebrations and share personal stories. If you're feeling nostalgic, let this podcast help soothe your soul.

3. Cuentos de Navidad by Podium Podcast

All your favorite holiday classics are here—in Spanish! From "Mujercitas" to "Peter y Wendy," these tales told in Spanish will surely bring out your inner child.

4. Tinsel Tunes by Duane Bailey

Ever wonder how Christmas tunes became so popular? The Tinsel Tunes podcast delves into every detail about Christmas music, so get ready to learn about all of your holiday favorites both classic and modern.

5. Christmas Stories by Sol Good Network