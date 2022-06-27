Dive Into Your Feelings this New Moon in Cancer With These 5 Podcasts

Cancer season has arrived full of magic and all the feels.

The crabby water sign, represented by its celestial being the moon, is bringing us all home both inside and out. Following Gemini's bustling and upbeat energy, Cancer washes over us like a nurturing mother ready to help us nest.

On June 28, the moon will go dark in this sign, bringing us an opportunity to ground ourselves this summer while keeping our emotions raw to the core. With this sign, the zodiac invites us to awaken our souls and dig deep into ourselves in the first lunation of the summer solstice.

To help you launch your summer at full throttle, People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—filled with astrology experts, meditation guides and tips that will turn your deepest desires into reality.

cancer Credit: Getty Images

Cancer Daily by Horoscope Daily Astrology - English

If you're Cancer or have a Cancer placement somewhere in your chart, tune in to this daily podcast. Learn more about how the cosmos affect your relationships, career, life and more.

Rising Moon Astrology Podcast with Mary Pat Lynch - English

Astrologer Mary Pat Lynch is ready to discuss each lunation with you and how it can help you reach your objectives. Each new and full moon she explores the patterns of the sun and the moon with deep astrological insight.

Hablemos de Astrología by Astralmente - Spanish

Every Wednesday, Paulina and Paloma open up about love, friends, work and everything in our life that is influenced by the cosmos. Tune in for some real talk and killer vibes.

Heal Your Living by Youheum Son - English

Cancer season is the perfect time to nest and make the world your home. As the sign of the crab, the hard shell helps us remain gooey on the inside. This podcast will help you declutter emotionally while letting go of repressed emotions, mental chaos and more.

The Biz Bruja Podcast with Vanessa Codorniu - English