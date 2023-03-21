From finding inspiration to embark on a new journey to just taking some time to laugh, these podcasts will not disappoint.

Laugh, Cry, & Feel Empowered: 4 Podcasts You Need to Listen to This Week

These four podcasts will get you to laugh and feel empowered.

Moving through life and the experiences the universe decides to throw at us can sometimes feel discouraging and somewhat isolating.

But knowing that we aren't always alone in our struggles and remembering to approach life with a little more light-heartedness and laughter can help tremendously.

From abundantly funny and quirky conversations to interviews that will leave you feeling like a superhero, the four below podcasts are the perfect way to help ease out a little of the toughness the world may throw your way.

The Wine & Chisme Podcast

Powered by Jessica Yañez, The Wine & Chisme Podcast dives into the beauty of the Latino and BIPOC communities and highlights all the folks working to empower others within their unique universes.

Yañez, who loves both wine and a great story, releases a new episode every Wednesday (#WineAndChismeWednesday) and gives her interviewees the space to "spill the wine on their own terms."

Kill The Bottle

Led by Eddie Zamora and Megan Elizabeth, Kill the Bottle hones in on the intersection of travel, food, and people in a way that is relatable, humorous, and honest.

Catch the dynamic duo each Wednesday as they interview folks from all walks of life as they talk shop and share personal anecdotes all while enjoying a cocktail or two along the way.

Yo Quiero Dinero: Personal Finance for the Modern Latina

Latina money expert, entrepreneur, & business coach, Jannese Torres, wants everyone to feel empowered when it comes to their dinero, which is why she created her award-winning personal finance podcast Yo Quiero Dinero.

Each week Torres drops a new episode loaded with BIPOC-friendly knowledge and tips that will help folks maximize and optimize their finances in an easy way.

Chingona Revolution

We've all experienced doubt and imposter syndrome before and it sucks. That's why coach, speaker, and founder of Courage Driven Latina, Erika Cruz, wanted to establish a space where all women could be reminded of their true power.