2021 Round Up: The Top 5 Podcast Picks of The Year

Tune in for the final #MotivationMonday of 2021 and check out these five podcasts that have highlighted topics like finances, self-care and more.

For the final #MotivationMonday of 2021, People Chica is highlighting five of the best podcasts of the year. Grab your headphones and get ready to tune in.

Podcast Credit: Getty Images

Se regalan dudas by Lety Sahagún and Ashley Frangie

Sahagún and Frangie are here to tackle the hard questions with experts and friends. They've created a space where they can discuss the doubts everyone faces every day, from postpartum depression to ghosting. Each episode is reflective, refreshing and sometimes even hilarious.

99% con Mia Astral by María Pineda

Pineda keeps it real. The astrologer is direct and is always looking for practical ways to level up—but this isn't an ordinary show on quick ways to level up. Pineda will have you looking inward by sharing personal stories, her expert advice and even some incredible music playlists.

The Jasmine Star Show by Jasmine Star

Star's podcast is here to show you what it means to turn "passion into profit." She uses a no-nonsense approach when it comes to scaling your business online and offers teachable techniques to help bring out your potential. Each week she guides listeners through chats with industry experts, personal stories and practical tips all business owners can use.

LOUD by Ivy Queen

The Queen of Reggaeton hosts this bilingual podcast detailing the story of one of the most popular music genres of all time. Ivy Queen narrates the true story of the origins of reggaeton and highlights all the people who the genre what it is today.

Overheard at National Geographic by Peter Gwin and Amy Briggs