The new moon in Pisces occurring on March 2 is set to bring us some much-needed rest, relaxation and rejuvenation.

Ruled by Neptune, Pisces energy is filled with creativity and bursts of imagination, as well as an opening to new portals of expansion that will be clear in this new moon.

If you've been looking to tap into all things creative or spiritual, this new moon will help you get there and set goals for the next six months.

To help you manifest your dreams into reality during this new moon, People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts—in Spanish and English—that will help you meditate, focus on growth, get creative and dream like never before.

Podcast Credit: Getty Images

Soñadores Intencionales by Saritza Zambrana - Spanish

Host Saritza Zambrana is looking to help you focus on making your dreams come true. Each episode provides tools, tips and tricks to help you get intentional about your goals. Zambrana also gives you a burst of inspiration with different suggestions for repositioning your life in a way that you can achieve the results you want.

Oprah Super Soul by Oprah Winfrey - English

Oprah Winfrey has been an inspiration to many for decades. In this podcast, she has selected interviews with thought leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual leaders and health and wellness experts to help you find the light within. Each episode is dedicated to help you answer life's big questions while getting you closer to your best self.

Yoga Girl: Conversations From the Heart by Rachel Brathen - English

Rachel Brathen has become an inspiration to many through her work as a yoga instructor, best-selling author and serial entrepreneur. She has built an online community that trusts her to get raw and open about real about life. In this podcast, she is getting intimate with her audience by getting them closer to their hearts through personal stories, interviews and an inside look at topics like letting go, yoga, trust, finding balance and much more.

La Magia del Caos by Aislinn Derbez - Spanish

Fellow Pisces and mother, Aislinn Derbez, is pooring her expansive energy into this podcast. In every episode, the actress invites friends, experts and thought leaders to talk through how we relate to ourselves and the world around us.

Durmiendo Podcast by Dudas Media - Spanish