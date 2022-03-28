Who runs the world? Chicas do.

As Women's History Month comes to a close this week, we're embracing our inner chingona power with the best advice from women who have walked the walk, talked the talk and paved the way for others to grow their businesses and have a seat at the table.

People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts that feature tips, discussions, interviews and stories of #fempreneurs who are building their empires and sharing their expertise—and that of their guests—with others, because when one of us shines, we all shine.

Businesswoman Credit: Getty Images

Empresarias en construcción by Cinthia Holguin - Spanish

Cinthia Holguin is your host in this podcast tailored to aspiring entrepreneurs. In each episode, she focuses on female entrepreneurs looking to find their own way to success and abundance in their lives. Every week she provides motivation, education and personal anecdotes to help you be the boss of your own destiny.

Hey Awesome Girl by Tivi Jones - English

Boss babe and entrepreneur Tivi Jones is bringing fempreneurs from every realm to join her for this weekly podcast. She's interviewing women in tech, medicine, law, entrepreneurship, parenting and more on their goals, their "why" and also how they're introducing pleasure, ease and abundance into their worlds. Jones uses a combination of tips, tricks and storytelling to bring you an all-around experience in each episode. Tune in for real and vulnerable conversations that will surely inspire you into action.

The Liberated Latina Podcast by Daisy Lopez - English

Daisy Lopez is cutting through the obstacles to bring you an effective way to get your voice heard and your name known. Using her Profitable Presence frameworks, designed specifically for women of color, she brings concepts, processes and lessons that will help you break through the inertia while hearing from other powerful fempreneurs who are sharing their wealth with the world.

Studio 78: Branding, Productivity & Business Tips for Female Creative Entrepreneurs by Nache Snow - English

Nache Snow knows your dreams are closer than they appear, you just have to embrace the courage to pursue your passions through self-discovery, positive mindset, hard work and taking the first step. In this podcast for creative entrepreneurs, she is turning passions into profit through storytelling, tips and meaningful conversations.

Fempreneur Secrets by Huda Hamid - English