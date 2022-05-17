Out With the Old, In With the New: Embrace New Habits with these 5 Podcasts

Let's face it, eclipse season is all about karmic events. The first set of eclipses on the Taurus-Scorpio axis are no different and are bringing us a whole new focus on how we can rebuild our lives from the ashes, knowing that endings are necessary for new beginnings.

As you navigate this intense energy from Scorpio, the most transformative sign of the zodiac, we're here to help you answer questions you may be pondering such as, "How do I want to move forward with my life? Is this truly what I want to put my energy into? How do I want to earn money?"

People Chica is highlighting five podcasts featuring astrological experts, meditations and infinite intelligence mentors that can guide you through this journey of self-actualization and worth.

Blood Moon Credit: Getty Images

Astrology of the Week Ahead with Chani Nicholas - English

Astrologer Chani Nicholas is here to give listeners a weekly break down of all things astrology with this podcast. If you're wondering about what you can do to understand the cosmos, then tune in to every episode to learn more about the planets, what they're doing and how they're affecting you.

Abraham Hicks-Infinite Intelligence with Esther Hicks - English

Esther and her late husband Jerry Hicks have been helping people manifest the reality they want for decades. This podcast provides clips from their life-changing seminars that feature real-life interviews and conversations.

Cómo vivir con calma mental with Alba Ferreté - Spanish

With all the cosmic changes afoot, we're going deep into death, transformation, loss and how to let go of the things we want to control. Join Alba Ferreté as she helps you calm your mind, navigate your emotions and find the calm you need to move forward.

Te vas a morir with Diego Dreyfus - Spanish

Diego Dreyfus' coaching has been questioned by some and loved by others. The truth is his no-frills podcast unabashedly questions everything in a fun way that forces listeners to think outside the box.

Durmiendo Podcast by Dudas Media - Spanish