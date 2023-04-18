From beautiful coastal resorts to stunning Italian properties, your momma deserves the best when it comes time to plan a vacation.

How to Plan The Perfect Mother's Day Trip for You and Your Mamá

Mamá, mom, mamma—regardless of what your name for her is, she is one of the most important people in your life.

From beautiful coastal resorts within the United States to stunning properties like Club Med Cefalù, mamis deserve the best of the best.

Whether you're planning a trip for yourself (because, why not) or looking to treat your loving madre to a trip of a lifetime, the below tips will help you coordinate something that is truly special.

Club Med Cefalù Credit: Club Med

Go somewhere scenic

What's better than watching a sunset over the Silician coast at a place like Club Med Cefalù or dipping your toes in the sand on a beautifully sunny day?

Mamás already do so much for everyone else, so this is the perfect moment to take the chance and book somewhere that isn't just picturesque but will also provide you with the space to actually relax and unwind while nature does its thing with its calming surroundings.

Club Med Cefalù spa Credit: Club Med

Book a spa treatment

Don't feel like leaving the property? Cool—book a spa treatment. Make sure to look for resorts that offer guests a complete spa experience.

Club Med Spa by Sothys located in Club Med's Silician property has various spa treatments and packages perfect for folks looking to feel a little less knotty.

Don't want a massage? Ask your resort's spa team members about their cleansing and nourishing facials so you can greet the day with clear and smooth skin.

Club Med Cefalù poolside Credit: Club Med

Get some physical activity in

An important aspect of relaxing is to get in soft movements. While we aren't saying to hit up the gym (unless you want to), a dip in the resort's pool can be just what the doctor ordered.

After your dip, lounge poolside and read that book you've been putting off for weeks (understandably), or catch up on some much-needed sleep.

Club Med Cefalù Credit: Club Med

Eat all the calories (you're on vacation)

The pièce de résistance to any vacation is the food—it always sets the tone for the entire trip.

Unleash your inner Eat, Pray, Love at an oceanside restaurant (like this one at Club Med Cefalù) and eat your fill.