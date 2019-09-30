Everything to Know About Pitbull's New Album Libertad 548

Pitbull is back with a hot new album. The record’s title Libertad 548 has a special meaning, the Cuban American rapper, 38, revealed on Instagram. “The new album from yours truly represents the amount of people my father, Armando Sr., led to freedom during the Mariel boatlift in Cuba in 1980,” he explained in a social media post. “The album cover is a photo of him taken during this time; I was born just a few months later. The best gift Armando Sr. and my mother ever gave me was freedom.⁣”

The album includes hot collaborations like “No Lo Trates” with Natti Natasha and Daddy Yankee and “Tell Me Again” featuring Prince Royce and Ludacris. It also surprises with the track “Get Ready” with country music star Blake Shelton.

The album was released through Pitbull’s own label Mr. 305 Records, and was produced by Pitbull and Grammy-winning producers IAmChino and Jorge Gomez with Jimmy Joker, Billboard reported.

Even though Pitbull said his mother Alysha Acosta raised him mostly as a single mom and his dad was absent part of his childhood, he reconciled with his father before he died of cancer in 2006. The Cuban American star has said he inherited his dad’s pride for Cuban culture and was deeply influenced by him. Judging from the new album’s cover photo, he also inherited his dad’s swagger!