Watch Pitbull's New Video for "I Believe That We Will Win"

If anyone knows how to spread joy and get a party started, it's Pitbull. With his new anthem "I Believe That We Will Win," the Cuban American rapper hopes to stop the spread of fear during the coronavirus pandemic and spread hope and optimism instead. "Things are moving so fast you have to be prepared," he tells People CHICA. "We have to find the best way to keep everybody positive, focused, and in fight mode."

Image zoom Randall Slavin

The music video, filmed in Miami, shows Mr. 305 and various fans around the world — including first responders and colleagues like bachata singer Prince Royce — singing the anthem and dancing along.

Pitbull invited fans from across the globe to send him videos of themselves singing a piece of the hook to include in the final video. "I'm asking people to send their videos because it will be a world movement, and what better way than to start it in my backyard, the 305," he said. "Things being canceled, to me, wasn't the first thing on my mind. The first thing on my mind was: 'How do we help the public, how do we help society? How do we help the world get through something like this?'"

Mr. Worldwide also had this message for his fans: "We gotta stick together, we gotta fight hard, to show how powerful it is when we come together."

The video, which had its exclusive television premiere Thursday on Good Morning America, will also premiere globally on MTV and on Viacom's Times Square billboards in NYC. A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to the charities Feeding America and the Tony Robbins Foundation.