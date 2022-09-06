The Cuban artist will open the stage for the two-day concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mr. Worldwide is coming to Las Vegas to open one of the biggest events of the year—the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

On September 6, iHeartMedia announced that Pitbull will be opening the two-day event that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on September 23 and 24.

This year the concert will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature performances by the Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Avril Lavigne, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Pitbull, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more.

Pitbull Credit: Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

"Who can make Vegas hotter? Mr. 305! @Pitbull has JUST BEEN ADDED to our #iHeartFestival – and he's set to deliver a special onstage moment presented by @TMobile," the Festival announced on Instagram.

Fans who can't attend the event will have the opportunity to tune in to the concert through iHeartMedia radio stations across the country as each night the festival will be broadcast live.

Additionally, The CW will exclusively live stream both nights of the festival via The CW app and CWTV.com, in October they will also be broadcasting a two-night television special.