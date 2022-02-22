Wonderful World of Pisces: 11 Celebrities and Athletes Born Under this Sensitive and Creative Sign

Por Karla Montalván Febrero 21, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Are you ready to drift away into your dreams? Pisces season is upon us! It's time to celebrate some stars born under this sensitive, gracious and imaginative zodiac sign. From Becky G to Bad Bunny, People Chica is highlighting 11 notables celebrating birthdays this season. 

Empezar galería

1 de 12

Rihanna

In addition to celebrating her pregnancy, Riri turned 35 on February 20th. 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 12

Olivia Rodrigo

We know Olivia Rodrigo can let her Pisces colors fly. Last year her creativity and "Driver's License" broke streaming records on Spotify. The singer celebrated her 19th birthday on February 20th. 

3 de 12

Lupita Nyong'o

Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Kenyan-Mexican actress turns 39 on March 1st. 

Anuncio

4 de 12

Becky G

Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Mexican-American singer and entrepreneur has shown us her world is magical through her many endeavors. This year she's celebrating her 25th birthday on March 2nd. 

5 de 12

Camila Cabello

Credit: Photo by Gotham/WireImage

The Cuban Mexican singer is ringing in her 25th birthday on March 3rd. 

6 de 12

Eva Mendes

Credit: Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for New York & Company

Eva Mendes has a sweetness we can't deny. The actress turns 48 on March 5th. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 12

Maite Perroni

Credit: Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Last year, Maite Perroni celebrated newfound love and great success in her career. The RBD star will turn 39 on March 9th. 

8 de 12

Bad Bunny

Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We know El Conejo Malo lives in his own universe like a good native of his sign. He'll be blowing out 28 candles this year on March 10th. 

9 de 12

Simone Biles

The Olympic gold medalist is celebrating both her engagement and 25th birthday this year on March 14. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 12

Eva Longoria

Credit: Photo by Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The actress, activist and entrepreneur is celebrating her 47th birthday on March 15th. 

11 de 12

Nicky Jam

Credit: Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns

The reggaeton legend turns 41 on March 17th. 

12 de 12

Aislinn Derbez

Aislinn Derbez expresses her love for all things magical through her podcast, acting and creative endeavors. She turns 36 on March 18. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván