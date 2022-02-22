Wonderful World of Pisces: 11 Celebrities and Athletes Born Under this Sensitive and Creative Sign
Are you ready to drift away into your dreams? Pisces season is upon us! It's time to celebrate some stars born under this sensitive, gracious and imaginative zodiac sign. From Becky G to Bad Bunny, People Chica is highlighting 11 notables celebrating birthdays this season.
Rihanna
In addition to celebrating her pregnancy, Riri turned 35 on February 20th.
Olivia Rodrigo
We know Olivia Rodrigo can let her Pisces colors fly. Last year her creativity and "Driver's License" broke streaming records on Spotify. The singer celebrated her 19th birthday on February 20th.
Lupita Nyong'o
The Kenyan-Mexican actress turns 39 on March 1st.
Becky G
The Mexican-American singer and entrepreneur has shown us her world is magical through her many endeavors. This year she's celebrating her 25th birthday on March 2nd.
Camila Cabello
The Cuban Mexican singer is ringing in her 25th birthday on March 3rd.
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes has a sweetness we can't deny. The actress turns 48 on March 5th.
Maite Perroni
Last year, Maite Perroni celebrated newfound love and great success in her career. The RBD star will turn 39 on March 9th.
Bad Bunny
We know El Conejo Malo lives in his own universe like a good native of his sign. He'll be blowing out 28 candles this year on March 10th.
Simone Biles
The Olympic gold medalist is celebrating both her engagement and 25th birthday this year on March 14.
Eva Longoria
The actress, activist and entrepreneur is celebrating her 47th birthday on March 15th.
Nicky Jam
The reggaeton legend turns 41 on March 17th.
Aislinn Derbez
Aislinn Derbez expresses her love for all things magical through her podcast, acting and creative endeavors. She turns 36 on March 18.