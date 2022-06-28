The musician took to Twitter to set the record straight on her stance and what fans should do.

Pink Has Made This One Request of Fans that have Sided with the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

After the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade rocked the nation on Friday, June 24, pop star Pink has sent her anti-abortion fans a stern message regarding her music.

In a tweet, the "Just Give Me a Reason" vocalist gave her reasons as to why she wanted fans who sided with the high court's decision to remove her and her songs from their repertoire.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay," the 42-year-old singer began. "THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F--- RIGHT OFF."

Several Twitter users supported Pink's decision, while others criticized her in their retweets and comments. Amidst the commotion, the Billboard Icon award winner provided some clarity on her feelings in a subsequent tweet.

"I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP—it's all a bit much," she said. "But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil."

She continued by responding to the retweets of people who said her music didn't exist, "And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you're out of touch—so ask your kids…. Oh wait—you can't. They hate you."

"Today I am a woman that you feel the need to belittle for your cause. Does this make you feel powerful? 'Man in suit belittles woman because he's afraid of her power.' Original," she added.

The decision to overturn the landmark case that protected people's choice to have a safe abortion in every state was made by the court's conservative majority. Under these changes, now each state is allowed to decide whether to restrict or ban abortions.

Several celebrities and activists including Tiffany Haddish, Rita Moreno, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber and Michelle Obama publicly shared their disagreement with the decision. The "Truth Hurts" vocalist pledged $1 Million to Planned Parenthood for abortion access.

Olivia Rodrigo spoke out about the ruling while staging a protest during her performance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival where she sent a message to the five Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn the law.

"I'm heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday...I'm devastated and terrified," Rodrigo said as she shared the stage with guest Lily Allen. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

"The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you," she added. "We hate you."

At the BET Awards, on June 26, host Taraji P. Henson also shared her views during her opening monologue.

"It's about time we step into our power. It's about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman," Henson said. "It's a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to. It's about time I got that off my chest."