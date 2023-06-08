The Latino artists took to social media to share the release of their new CorridoBow song "Plebada," which has received mixed reviews from fans.

Peso Pluma and EL ALFA Team Up for the Mexico-DR Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed

Peso Pluma and EL ALFA are looking to take over the world with their collaboration on their latest project.

On June 8, the two superstar Latino artists released their song "Plebada," proving that beautiful things can happen with two cultures meet.

In a joint Instagram post, the Mexican artist and Dominican artist said, "🌎🚨World Premiere🌎🚨 @pesopluma LONG LIVE 🎉 THE CULTURE 🇲🇽🇩🇴🇨🇺🇨🇴🇵🇷🇻🇪 🇨🇱 🇵🇪 🇦🇷 LATINOS TAKING OVER THE WORLD 🌎 available on all platforms 🙏 with God."

Despite the excitement shared by the artists over their collaboration, fans in the comments were divided about the song.

While some liked the song, others were not entirely thrilled by the collaboration.

"This song goes hard guys, @elalfaeljefe much success," one fan says.

Another fan said, "Maestro this song is missing a lot of creativity, you should have mixed in more of peso pluma's style, the dembow is too simple, the chorus is so-so, the sub chorus is stronger, the song could work better has some elements of Singapur, good collaboration but more creativity for the next one."

The song comes days after Peso Pluma released a statement addressing his music and it's accessibility to children.

Telemundo reported that on May 30 an 11-year-old Mexican boy was found dead in his home after his parents prohibited him from listening to Peso Pluma's music.

The news caused discourse on social media about the kind of music the artist created, something that may have prompted him to release his statement.