To Our BFFs: Personalized Gifts Under $50 for Each Personality

Do you imagine your crew of confidants to be something like the show Friends? One may be a super clean-freak like Monica, another might be a quirky and care-free spirit like Phoebe. Just as we saw on the show over the years, a true squad grows to accept and celebrate one another’s differences (even Joey’s!). As each member is special, treat your good friends to gifts that speak to their personality — and personalize them! Thoughtfulness was never so easy and affordable.

More
Bianca Richards
December 06, 2018 10:42 AM
<p>A personalized phone case is the perfect gift for the social media fiend who takes endless selfies. Simply add her name or initials to imprint her most prized possession, and her communication style will be on point.</p>
pinterest
The friend whose smartphone is permanently attached

A personalized phone case is the perfect gift for the social media fiend who takes endless selfies. Simply add her name or initials to imprint her most prized possession, and her communication style will be on point.

Courtesy of Casestify
<p>We all have that one friend who loves jewelry, a ton of it! Add a personalized charm bracelet or necklace to her extensive collection, and make her Christmas sparkle &mdash; you know, even more than usual &mdash; with joy!</p>
pinterest
The friend who is drippin’ swagu

We all have that one friend who loves jewelry, a ton of it! Add a personalized charm bracelet or necklace to her extensive collection, and make her Christmas sparkle — you know, even more than usual — with joy!

Courtesy of Alex and Ani
<p>You might not have been the first kid chosen to be on a team during gym class, but your BFF was. And she&rsquo;s still a champion. Help her re-hydrate with a name-etched water bottle for all her sweaty activities.</p>
pinterest
The friend who is an all-star

You might not have been the first kid chosen to be on a team during gym class, but your BFF was. And she’s still a champion. Help her re-hydrate with a name-etched water bottle for all her sweaty activities.

Courtesy of Susan Murray of beautifullybespokegifts.com
<p>Homebodies need lovin&rsquo; too! Keychains are a perfect way to keep your amiga from forgetting her keys and getting locked out of the house &mdash; her most sacred place on Earth!</p>
pinterest
The friend who is a homebody

Homebodies need lovin’ too! Keychains are a perfect way to keep your amiga from forgetting her keys and getting locked out of the house — her most sacred place on Earth!

Courtesy of Amazon
<p>It might not be the ultimate notebook experience (for that, see Ryan Gosling&rsquo;s tearjerker <em>The Notebook</em>), but the personalized journal is the next best thing for that romantic writer we love.</p>
pinterest
The friend who is writing a book

It might not be the ultimate notebook experience (for that, see Ryan Gosling’s tearjerker The Notebook), but the personalized journal is the next best thing for that romantic writer we love.

Courtesy of Pop & Suki
<p>For the on-the-go friend who carries a million and one things, surprise her with tote bag that has her nickname on it. Not only will she be able to lug her computer, lunch, books and emergency clothes on her expeditions, she&#8217;ll have a conversation-starter.</p>
pinterest
The friend who can't stay put

For the on-the-go friend who carries a million and one things, surprise her with tote bag that has her nickname on it. Not only will she be able to lug her computer, lunch, books and emergency clothes on her expeditions, she’ll have a conversation-starter.

Courtesy of Things Remembered
<p>Your drinking buddy will be equipped with the coolest flask for her day or night festivities. Instead of her dragging along a bottle of 42, have her pour it in a custom-themed flask for quick and easy accessibility. Even better? Get a matching pair!</p>
pinterest
The friend who loves going out

Your drinking buddy will be equipped with the coolest flask for her day or night festivities. Instead of her dragging along a bottle of 42, have her pour it in a custom-themed flask for quick and easy accessibility. Even better? Get a matching pair!

Courtesy of Things Remembered
<p>The empathetic one that cries during &ldquo;This Is Us&rdquo; episodes is likely a Cancer, a.k.a. the most sensitive Zodiac sign on the chart. Either way, she will certainly love this mini memorial. Slap a picture of you both on a personalized picture frame, and watch the tears roll down her face.</p>
pinterest
The friend who has all the feels

The empathetic one that cries during “This Is Us” episodes is likely a Cancer, a.k.a. the most sensitive Zodiac sign on the chart. Either way, she will certainly love this mini memorial. Slap a picture of you both on a personalized picture frame, and watch the tears roll down her face.

Courtesy of Things Remembered
<p>If this BFF isn&rsquo;t talking the latest celeb gossip, then she&rsquo;s most definitely babbling about her four-legged pal. Though this isn&rsquo;t a treat for her pup (maybe), a pair of socks with the likeness of her furry mate all makes for a unique cuteness overload.</p>
pinterest
The friend who is obsessed with her pet

If this BFF isn’t talking the latest celeb gossip, then she’s most definitely babbling about her four-legged pal. Though this isn’t a treat for her pup (maybe), a pair of socks with the likeness of her furry mate all makes for a unique cuteness overload.

Makecustomgifts.com
<p>You&rsquo;ll be the tastiest bud if you give your candy-craving bestie bespoke M&amp;M&rsquo;s! Click over to the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.mymms.com/home.do">My MMs website</a>, choose her favorite color and add some gushy words onto these little delights.</p>
pinterest
The friend with the sweetest tooth

You’ll be the tastiest bud if you give your candy-craving bestie bespoke M&M’s! Click over to the My MMs website, choose her favorite color and add some gushy words onto these little delights.

Courtesy of My M&Ms
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Courtesy of Casestify

The friend whose smartphone is permanently attached

A personalized phone case is the perfect gift for the social media fiend who takes endless selfies. Simply add her name or initials to imprint her most prized possession, and her communication style will be on point.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Alex and Ani

The friend who is drippin’ swagu

We all have that one friend who loves jewelry, a ton of it! Add a personalized charm bracelet or necklace to her extensive collection, and make her Christmas sparkle — you know, even more than usual — with joy!

3 of 10 Courtesy of Susan Murray of beautifullybespokegifts.com

The friend who is an all-star

You might not have been the first kid chosen to be on a team during gym class, but your BFF was. And she’s still a champion. Help her re-hydrate with a name-etched water bottle for all her sweaty activities.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy of Amazon

The friend who is a homebody

Homebodies need lovin’ too! Keychains are a perfect way to keep your amiga from forgetting her keys and getting locked out of the house — her most sacred place on Earth!

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy of Pop & Suki

The friend who is writing a book

It might not be the ultimate notebook experience (for that, see Ryan Gosling’s tearjerker The Notebook), but the personalized journal is the next best thing for that romantic writer we love.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy of Things Remembered

The friend who can't stay put

For the on-the-go friend who carries a million and one things, surprise her with tote bag that has her nickname on it. Not only will she be able to lug her computer, lunch, books and emergency clothes on her expeditions, she’ll have a conversation-starter.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy of Things Remembered

The friend who loves going out

Your drinking buddy will be equipped with the coolest flask for her day or night festivities. Instead of her dragging along a bottle of 42, have her pour it in a custom-themed flask for quick and easy accessibility. Even better? Get a matching pair!

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy of Things Remembered

The friend who has all the feels

The empathetic one that cries during “This Is Us” episodes is likely a Cancer, a.k.a. the most sensitive Zodiac sign on the chart. Either way, she will certainly love this mini memorial. Slap a picture of you both on a personalized picture frame, and watch the tears roll down her face.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Makecustomgifts.com

The friend who is obsessed with her pet

If this BFF isn’t talking the latest celeb gossip, then she’s most definitely babbling about her four-legged pal. Though this isn’t a treat for her pup (maybe), a pair of socks with the likeness of her furry mate all makes for a unique cuteness overload.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy of My M&Ms

The friend with the sweetest tooth

You’ll be the tastiest bud if you give your candy-craving bestie bespoke M&M’s! Click over to the My MMs website, choose her favorite color and add some gushy words onto these little delights.

Tal Vez Te Guste

Más Contenido

EDIT POST