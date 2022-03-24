People Chica talks to Alves about the importance of creating quality and sustainable products and why women are limitless and can "overcome" anything.

There is power in community—something those who experience periods have an acute understanding of (who hasn't been saved by someone who happened to have an extra tampon or pad).

Because of this philosophy, period wielders everywhere now have Tampon Tribe, a company created by a collective of women who understand what it truly means to have each other's backs.

"The facts around period poverty in America are staggering. It is hard to grasp that in present day—one in five girls still [misses] school due to their period," she shares with People Chica.

People Chica reached out to Gaby Alves, one of the co-founders of the LGBTQ+, woman and LatinX-owned period brand, to ask her about the importance of creating quality and sustainable products, why Project Red Code is a necessary part of their business model and why women are limitless and can "overcome" anything.

Tampon Tribe menstrual cup Credit: Tampon Tribe

You don't hear a lot about Latinas in this space. Why was it so important for you to co-create a company within this industry? Why make it a subscription service?

I believe in facilitating women's period life and enabling them all to have access to feminine hygiene products. We decided on a subscription service because it helps our members never forget to buy their period products. No surprises here, they are always ready.

Why was it important for the Tampon Tribe products to be sustainable?

Sustainability is in our core philosophy and trying to impact the world with sustainable measures from beginning to end [and] changing the world for the better one tampon at a time is our mission.

There's a donation aspect to your business model, where every purchase equals a donation to Project Code Red. Why was this something you felt you needed to incorporate into the business?

The facts around period poverty in America are staggering. It is hard to grasp that in present day—one in five girls still [misses] school due to their period. To put into action our constant donation of product to the ones underserved, we have to have as much help as possible. We are a small company with big dreams.

Tampon Tribe sells several products—tampons, period panties, panty liners and menstrual cups. Do you have a favorite product?

I have loved our Ashers Period Panties [because] it feels like a liberation and freedom from period [life].

Period panties have been around for some time, but it seems that more and more women are beginning to venture into using them. What sets Tampon Tribe's period panties apart from all the others on the market?

We are known in the period industry for being organic and 100% plastic free, and that includes our packaging, which is really a standout. When it came time to launch period panties, we knew it had to be something [that] had that same level of thought. The Ashers period panties are affordable, anti-odor, antibacterial and holds up to 3x what a regular tampon can do.

We are celebrating Women's History Month all of March. What is some advice that you'd offer to a young woman who wants to create their own business? What is something you hope other Latinas learn from your journey?

The key elements needed are to plan, [create] structure and secure funding to build a successful business. If you know where you are going, how you can get there and have the funds to make it happen, you will be on the right track. I am always moving forward and that is something that I recommend.

Many Latinas don't grow up having detailed "period chats" with the women in their family. Why do you feel it is important that women create spaces to have these kinds of conversations unapologetically and without shame?

As with anything, the more you know, the better. Visiting a gynecologist is paramount as soon as you have your first period. That will keep young women informed from the start. But an open conversation with moms [is] important. With the new generation, I think the open conversations about women's health and periods will make those tough conversations easier for all.

As Latinos, we grow up being taught the importance of community. What is a piece of advice you've been given by someone in your family that has helped you in your life and career?