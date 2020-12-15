Perez Hilton Says He Was Banned From TikTok for Criticizing Influencers

Cuban American gossip blogger and media personality Perez Hilton says he's been banned from TikTok. The reason? "Violating community guidelines," the New York Times reports. The celebrity blogger, who joined the app in August 2019, had over 1.6 million followers on the app and said he looked forward to connecting with his audience during this difficult year. "I've been very depressed this year, and TikTok gave me something to really look forward to every day. It created joy for me and an escape and allowed me to share that with people," Hilton said.

The Miami-born influencer, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, also had his fair share of critics on TikTok, and experienced backlash after criticizing young influencers like Charli D'Amelio. "Anyone else think it's inappropriate for a 15-year-old to dance to this?" Hilton commented on a video posted by D'Amelio in March, which showed her dancing in a bikini to a remix of the song "Sugar." "I'm sorry i'm just trying to have fun!" the popular teen — who is the most-followed person on TikTok — replied.

This ignited a war on TikTok, where hundreds of thousands of D'Amelio fans petitioned to have Hilton removed and reported his videos so they would be taken down from the app. "Not only do they band together and mass report your account, they mass report your comments so you're banned from commenting for several days or a week," Hilton said. "I was getting death threats daily."

TikTok claims they did not ban Hilton because of pressure from other young influencers or users. "We are deeply committed to maintaining a welcoming and supportive community environment. Our Community Guidelines apply to everyone and everything shared on TikTok, and we remove accounts that repeatedly violate our policies," a TikTok spokesperson wrote in an email statement to the New York Times.

Hilton, who is a father of three, said he was making around $3,000 per month on the app. "I think the reason I have been permanently banned without any warning is because I've been talking about a lot of creators on TikTok," the blogger said in a video he posted on YouTube and Twitter. "But I haven't done any harassing or bullying and TikTok is claiming that I am."