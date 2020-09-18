All About People En Español's Poderosas Live, Virtual Edition

Although People en Español's original Poderosas event, planned for March in Miami, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's making a big comeback this weekend and next, coming to your home virtually. Celebrities like Adamari López, María Elena Salinas, Pamela Silva, Selenis Leyva, and Ilia Calderón will join Poderosas Virtual 2020, celebrated on September 19 and 26.

"It was a shock, scary," Salinas says of the coronavirus pandemic. "We had experienced difficult, uncomfortable, and dangerous situations in the past, but we had never lived through something that altered our day to day."

Image zoom Cortesía

Six months later, the award-winning Mexican journalist and many of her colleagues are joining our virtual summit, which you can access on peopleenespanol.com. "Now with the pandemic, our commitment is to continue serving our community," says Primer Impacto co-host Pamela Silva. "This conference is about serving and empowering women."

Image zoom Leyva: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE; Otras fotos: Cortesía

Poderosas Virtual will include panel discussion to inform and motivate Latinos. Other celebrities and experts that will participate are mental health counselor Jeannette Torres, doctor Daniel Campos, TV host and motivational author Ismael Cala, Colombian actress Catherine Siachoque, finance expert Elaine King, and TV host Lourdes Stephen, among others.

Image zoom Cortesía

Puerto Rican actress Adamari López, co-host of Telemundo's Un Nuevo Día, adds that support and valuable advice are just what people need right now to face their fears and challenges. López says she is thrilled to collaborate with colleagues like María Elena Salinas, Pamela Silva, and Ilia Calderón on this virtual summit. "They are wonderful professionals. I admire them and have a lot to learn from them," she says.

Image zoom Cortesía

On Saturday, September 26, María Elena Salinas will talk about the importance of the Latino vote in this crucial presidential election. Also, Univision anchor and author Ilia Calderón and actress Selenis Leyva will join People en Español's entertainment editor Carole Joseph and diversity expert Daisy Auger-Domínguez for a panel about how companies have changed their work culture to have more inclusion after the Black Lives Matter movement, and how this will bring new opportunities for growth.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE

This coming Saturday, September 19, López will join Silva, TV host Lourdes Stephen, and mental health counselor Jeannette Torres on a panel about the family in times of COVID-19 and dealing with emotional stress. They will also discuss how working moms have had to adapt to a new work setting from home while also helping kids with their online classes. "What we want is for this year to be over," López confesses, "and to see if we can start 2021 with better expectations when it comes to our health and being able to be closer to other people."