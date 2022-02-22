After a two-year hiatus, the event returns to sunny Miami, FL, jammed packed with powerful discussions from some of the Latino community's most thought-provoking Latinas.

People en Español Announces the Return of its Poderosas LIVE! in Miami

Poderosas unite!

It's time for People en Español's Poderosas LIVE! conference on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the James L. Knight Center located in the sunny and beautiful Miami, FL.

The event will feature celebrity and Latina powerhouses like singers and artists Ivy Queen, Aymée Nuviola and Emily Estefan, TV personalities Rashel Diaz and Carolina Sandoval, best-selling author Nely Galan, makeup artist and founder of Alamar Cosmetics, Gabriela Trujillo, to name a few.

Emily Estefan Credit: People en Español

"People en Español invites motivated and determined women to participate in this experience to become strong leaders who forge a path to success," said Maria Morales, Digital Executive Editor, People en Español.

Morales continued, "We hope to encourage and inspire generations of participants in each panel discussion by creating an intimate experience to empower, support, and celebrate each other's accomplishments."

The event will bring together Latina businesswomen, community leaders, industry experts and celebrities to participate in panel discussions ranging from building wealth to the dreaded pay-gap to how to create a healthier life as well as how to be a pioneer for change, among other topics.

Gaby Trujillo, Alamar Cosmetics Credit: People en Español

This year's conference will be hosted by journalist and TV host Lourdes Stephen.

Official event sponsors include PepsiCo, GSK, and Neutrogena as well as partner sponsors such as Cano Health, Toyota and Planned Parenthood Federation of America.