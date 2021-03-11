People en Español Announces Lineup for Poderosas Virtual 2021
Register now for panels featuring Adamari López, María Elena Salinas, and many more!
On Monday, People en Español and its parent company Meredith Corporation announced the second virtual edition of Poderosas, an annual conference featuring panel discussions about improving your personal and professional life with advice from experts and celebrity guests.
The free conference will take place on March 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Register for the event here.
This year's conference will focus on the evolution of the power of Latinas, with the goal of creating an intimate, informative space for discussions about topics like entrepreneurship, leadership, finance, health, and well-being.
In a panel called "The Power to Empower" moderated by People en Español executive editor María Morales, actress Adamari López will speak with Mariangie Bras, the secretary of the board of directors of the CAP Foundation, which helps children with cancer in Puerto Rico, and Angie Benítez, who opened a subsidiary of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation on the island.
For "Health Is Wealth," Rosie Rivera, CEO of JRE Enterprises, and TV journalist Carolina Sandoval will discuss self-care strategies with People en Español editor Mayra Mangal.
Journalist María Elena Salinas and Univision senior vice president of human resources Roxanna Flores will also appear on a career panel with Red Shoe Movement CEO Mariela Dabbah.
"People en Español invites Latina professionals to reflect on the evolution of empowerment in their community over the past 10 years," People en Español publisher Monique Manso said in a statement. "Through each conversation, industry leaders and pioneers will advise the public on how to achieve their goals. Our mission is to create an intimate space to talk about the power of empowerment, as well as the importance of reaching out to other women just starting their careers, and celebrating each other's accomplishments. Ideally, this results in mentors, partnerships, and true friendships, creating an empowering community."