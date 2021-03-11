People en Español Announces Lineup for Poderosas Virtual 2021

On Monday, People en Español and its parent company Meredith Corporation announced the second virtual edition of Poderosas, an annual conference featuring panel discussions about improving your personal and professional life with advice from experts and celebrity guests.

The free conference will take place on March 26 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Register for the event here.

This year's conference will focus on the evolution of the power of Latinas, with the goal of creating an intimate, informative space for discussions about topics like entrepreneurship, leadership, finance, health, and well-being.

Image zoom Credit: People en Español

In a panel called "The Power to Empower" moderated by People en Español executive editor María Morales, actress Adamari López will speak with Mariangie Bras, the secretary of the board of directors of the CAP Foundation, which helps children with cancer in Puerto Rico, and Angie Benítez, who opened a subsidiary of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation on the island.

For "Health Is Wealth," Rosie Rivera, CEO of JRE Enterprises, and TV journalist Carolina Sandoval will discuss self-care strategies with People en Español editor Mayra Mangal.

Journalist María Elena Salinas and Univision senior vice president of human resources Roxanna Flores will also appear on a career panel with Red Shoe Movement CEO Mariela Dabbah.