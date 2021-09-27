Join us for People en Español's Festival En Casa on October 15 with Ariana De Bose, Elysanji, Dayanara Torres and more stars. The virtual event will include celebrity panels and performances. All the details!

People en Español's Festival en Casa returns on October 15, with virtual celebrity panels and performances. Join the star of West Side Story and The Prom Ariana Debose; executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's With Love, Gloria Calderon Kellett, and creator and executive producer of Nickelodeon's Santiago of the Seas, Niki López, in a profound conversation about Latinas in Hollywood and how they are making significant moves in the industry for future generations. Mayra Mangal —our Senior Writer, Online Editor and Cohost of People VIP— will host the fascinating panel, titled Latinas in Hollywood: Women Making Waves.

"This year Festival will be special because it's People en Español's 25th anniversary and, with our loyal readers, we will celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community to this country," says People en Español's Editor In Chief Armando Correa.

Festival En Casa will shine a light on industry leaders and celebrities who are making a positive impact in their communities. There will be uplifting messages from founder & president of Esposas Militares, Janet Sanchez, president of Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda, and founder & CEO of DREAMers Roadmap, Sarahi Espinosa.

Also, Puerto Rican actress and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres will share delicious Latin recipes. There will be musical performances by Elysaniji and Marjorie de Sousa.

Ariana Debose y Elysanij Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Panel speakers will address topics on film, television, beauty, community initiatives, and health & wellness. Enjoy heartwarming Q&A chats with legendary television host Don Francisco and telenovela actor Roberto Manrique and expert beauty tips from TV star Alejandra Espinoza.

"Our ongoing mission is to continue to uplift the Latino community by creating this virtual experience where they may learn from their favorite celebrities, enjoy exclusive music performances, and be inspired to become changemakers in their own communities," says People en Español's publisher, Monique Manso.

Roberto Manrique, Alejandra Espinoza y Guy Ecker Credit: Eduardo Parra/Getty Images; Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage