People en Español's Festival En Casa is back! Join us on Friday, October 15 at 7pm ET on PeopleEnEspanol.com for a star-studded virtual event featuring Ariana DeBose, Alejandra Espinoza, Dayanara Torres and more.

All About People en Español's Festival En Casa This Year. See The Star-Studded Lineup!

Get ready for People en Español's Festival En Casa! The virtual event celebration will be filled with entertainment and inspiration and include intimate chats with celebrities, powerful messages from community leaders and music performances. It will be the perfect way to close out Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us on Friday, October 15 at 7pm ET on PeopleEnEspanol.com.

"This year Festival will be special because it's People en Español's 25th anniversary and, with our loyal readers, we will celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community to this country," says People en Español's Editor In Chief Armando Correa.

Panel speakers will address topics on film, television, beauty, community initiatives, and health & wellness. Enjoy heartwarming Q&A chats with legendary television host Don Francisco and telenovela actor Roberto Manrique and expert beauty tips from TV star Alejandra Espinoza.

Alejandra Espinoza Credit: (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Also, Puerto Rican actress and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres will share delicious Latin recipes. There will be musical performances by singer and composer Elysaniji and actress and singer Marjorie de Sousa.

Dayanara Torres Credit: (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for LARAS)

Additionally, actress and performer Ariana Debose; showrunner and executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's With Love, Gloria Calderon Kellett, and creator and executive producer of Nickelodeon's Santiago of the Seas, Niki López, will lead an in-depth conversation about Latinas in Hollywood and how they are making significant moves in the industry for future generations.

Ariana DeBose

This year, Festival En Casa will shine a light on industry leaders and celebrities who are making a positive impact in their communities. There will be uplifting messages from founder & president of Esposas Militares, Janet Sanchez, president of Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda, and founder & CEO of DREAMers Roadmap, Sarahi Espinosa.

"Our ongoing mission is to continue to uplift the Latino community by creating this virtual experience where they may learn from their favorite celebrities, enjoy exclusive music performances, and be inspired to become changemakers in their own communities," says People en Español's publisher, Monique Manso.