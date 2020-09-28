Join People en Español for Festival en Casa With Gloria Estefan, Dascha Polanco, and More

Mark your calendars — People en Español's Festival is returning this year for a special edition of the event called Festival en Casa , happening October 10 and 11 during Hispanic Heritage Month. Festival is a free celebration of Latino culture and community featuring some of the world's best talent, and this year, you'll be able to enjoy it in the comfort of home. This year's guests will include iconic singer Gloria Estefan, singer/songwriter and actress Aymee Nuviola, journalists María Celeste Arrarás and Pamela Silva , actors Dascha Polanco, Jaime Camil, Julissa Calderon , Elizabeth Gutiérrez , and many more.

"As the number-one Hispanic brand, it is our responsibility to not only inform our audience but also to inspire and motivate them. In addition to entertaining, we are honored to have this function as a platform to celebrate our culture, communities, and leaders," says People en Español's publisher, Monique Manso. "There has never been a more important time than now for Latinos to use their voices and contributions for this country and for future generations. It is our duty to use this time to learn from our past accomplishments while paving the way for the future — especially as we brace ourselves to make a strong impact on the 2020 election."