All About People en Español's Festival 2019, Returning to NYC!

People en Español’s Festival returns to NYC during Hispanic Heritage Month. The beloved cultural event will bring multiple generations of Latinos under one roof on October 5 and 6 at The Armory in Washington Heights. The neighborhood, with a population that is 72 percent Hispanic, is at the heart of the Hispanic community, and inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical In the Heights.

New programming will feature in-depth conversations with community leaders and celebrities, music performances and engaging consumer activities to empower the Latino community. This year’s Festival theme, “Juntos Somos Mas” (“Together We Are More”), will emphasize the national Hispanic community’s contributions to mainstream culture and shaping the future of America. People en Español will use Festival as a platform to energize the Hispanic community and galvanize civic engagement and voting awareness during a crucial upcoming election year in 2020. Programming highlights will focus on the importance of the Hispanic voter and having one’s voice heard, particularly for young Latinos.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Target)

“Our proprietary research at People en Español continues to show that the Hispanic-American community feels both 100 percent Latino and 100 percent American, and that duality is what we are celebrating with Festival. As the number-one Hispanic brand, it is our duty to inform, inspire and motivate, in addition to entertaining, and we are thrilled and honored to have the Festival serve as the base to celebrate our culture, communities, and changemakers,” said People en Español publisher, Monique Manso. “Today it’s clearer than ever that Latino voices and contributions to this country are meaningful and cannot be erased or ignored. It is our duty to revive this safe space for us to look back on our accomplishments while laying the groundwork for the future — especially as we gear up to make a powerful impact on the 2020 election.”

In addition to a new venue, People en Español will begin a brand-new collaboration with Twitter to amplify the Festival’s two-day celebration to a national audience and further spotlight Hispanic Heritage Month. For the first time ever, People en Español will collaborate with Twitter and give advertisers the opportunity to engage Hispanic consumers with Festival content on Twitter. Partners will be able to join the conversation in real time, via live, on-the-ground content. Coca-Cola, HBO Latino, Macy’s and the U.S. Army will return as sponsors for the cultural festival. The Home Depot also joins as a first-time sponsor for the event.

As Meredith Corporation’s largest consumer-facing experience — and the largest, free live experience of its kind — Festival People en Español will celebrate history and culture through live content and unforgettable experiences curated by our editors. Additional event programming and talent lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers in the past have included Demi Lovato, Gloria Estefan, Prince Royce, Pitbull and Alejandro Fernández. Join the conversation @peopleenespanol #JuntosSomosMas.