Adamari López, Dayanara Torres, Carmen Villalobos and Ana Patricia Gámez grace this year’s “Los más bellos” of 2021 cover, the perfect way to kick off our 25th anniversary celebration.

People en Español is celebrating its silver anniversary in 2021 and what better way to start the party than by unveiling a special double issue of "Los más bellos?"

Our guests of honor are the four talented and accomplished women who grace the cover of our June/July issue: Puerto Rican actress and television host Adamari López; former Miss Universe and television host Dayanara Torres; Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos; and Mexican television personality Ana Patricia Gámez.

Photographed in early April —in the former Golden Beach, FL, home of Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin— the foursome shined in this group photo shoot, the first People en Español produced since the beginning of the pandemic following all safety protocols required in today's world.

This year's list of 50 Bellos was divided into two camps. The first 25 celebrities are iconic stars who have graced the pages of the magazine since it launched in 1996 —and the editors mined their archives to use those stars' best Bellos photos of the past. The remaining 25 are superstars who are shining in their own right today.

In her tenth appearance on the list, López shares she's thankful for all the blessings in her life —and being able to share them with her fans through the pages of People en Español. "I'll always be grateful for every opportunity you've given me to show the public what's going on in my life, and I'm so moved to be present in this 25th anniversary," says the co-host of Telemundo's hoy Día.

Villalobos can't wait until her fans see her in Telemundo's new version of the iconic telenovela Café con aroma de mujer, where she'll play a villain for the first time in her career. "The public will be able to see me in a very different role," she previews. "I'm so happy."

Gámez shares her plans for the summer and beyond after leaving her show, Enamorándonos (UniMás). "I'm leaving television, by choice, because I want to spend my kids' childhood with them," says Gámez of Giulietta and Gael.

Torres' sons, Cristian and Ryan, are flying the nest in 2021 —28 years after she was crowned Miss Universe. Even more beautiful now, the Puerto Rican actress applauds the young woman she was in the 90s, the same decade that People en Español came to life. "Looking back, I've dared to do so many things!" says the cancer survivor and spokesperson against this disease. "I'm so glad I did them; I dared to travel the world without a cent to my name —and look where I am now!"