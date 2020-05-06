People en Español Reveals the 50 Most Beautiful Stars of 2020

Camila Cabello, Maluma, Rosalía, and Ozuna made the cut. Find out who else is on the list!

The wait is over! People en Español's 50 Más Bellos of 2020 has finally been revealed. Aislinn Derbez, Clarissa Molina, Camila Cabello, and Rosalía adorn the various covers of the new issue, titled "Bellos for a Better World." In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities opened up to the magazine about how they are coping with the global health crisis and spending this time at home with loved ones while also working on new projects. There is no more superior beauty than inner beauty, and these Latinx stars demonstrate that.

Image zoom Trunk Archive

There are newcomers to the list like Panamanian reggaeton star Sech, ChocQuibTown lead singer Gloria "Goyo" Martínez, and Mexican American actress Christian Serratos. Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Antonio Banderas, Ivy Queen, Dascha Polanco, Jencarlos Canela, and Ozuna also made the cut.

Image zoom Yael Duval; Peinado: Nadiel Beltrán; Maquillaje: Sarah Quezada; Estilista: Mannelik Ortega

Due to social distancing rules, the magazine couldn't do the exclusive photo shoots that are a landmark of this issue, but many stars agreed to carry out their own productions from home, doing their own makeup and styling.

We also celebrate love in this issue with famous couples like singer Chiquis Rivera and her husband, singer Lorenzo Mendez. Jesse and Joy singer Joy Huerta poses with her wife Diana Atri for the first time in a publication. Actor Carlos Ponce and his fiancé, TV host Karina Banda, created a fabulous portrait with the help of Ponce's twin daughters (Sienna served as the stylist and Savannah as the photographer). Singer Becky G and her boyfriend, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, are featured in an ultra-glamorous shot no one would ever guess was taken in their home.

Image zoom Austin Hargrave/AUGUST

This also marks the first time that Camila Cabello, Rosalía, Clarissa Molina, and Aislinn Derbez have appeared solo on the cover of People en Español. These four stars have had a great year. Cabello released her album Romance in December, and will literally step into glass slippers to play the lead role in the new Cinderella film. Dominican TV host and actress Clarissa Molina continues to shine on Univision's El Gordo y La Flaca and has a new movie in the works.

Image zoom Aintza Udaeta para Morena Corazón

Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez will debut a new podcast and made a splash with her role in the Netflix series The House of Flowers. Finally, Spanish singer Rosalía continues to break barriers with her unique style and is gaining notoriety around the world with songs like "Dolerme," released in March. Some other Bellos included in this issue? Dayanara Torres, Michelle Galván, Rita Moreno, Leslie Grace, and many more.

To see the entire list, look for the new issue of People En Español, on newsstands Friday.