Meet People en Español's Madrinas and Ahijadas of 2020
NATTI NATASHA
Natti Natasha is one of People En Español's Madrinas (or godmothers) of 2020. The Dominican singer nominated Michelle Matos as her ahijada (or goddaughter) because of her work as president of Daddy's House, Daddy Yankee's foundation in the Dominican Republic, which helps underprivileged youth.
MICHELLE MATOS
"She is a warrior," Natti Natasha says about Matos, who is Puerto Rican and devotes her time to helping children in need.
AMARA LA NEGRA
Dominican American singer Amara La Negra is another Madrina, and she chose Gloria "Goyo" Martinez, the lead singer of the Colombian band ChocQuibTown, as her ahijada.
GOYO
"I admire her a lot as a person and as an artist," Amara says about Goyo, who is from El Chocó. "She empowers women with her message, with her social media. She is humble, she likes helping others. She has worked hard and is pursuing her dreams."
JOY HUERTA
Madrina Joy Huerta, from the popular Mexican duo Jesse & Joy, nominated Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra as her ahijada.
ERÉNDIRA IBARRA
"She is an activist who not only devotes her life to entertainment, she is concerned about the world she lives in," Huerta says about the actress, who has starred in series like Ingobernable and Las Aparicio, and is an advocate for the LGBTQ community and for gender equality.
MARÍA ELENA SALINAS
Renowned Mexican TV host María Elena Salinas is another Madrina, who chose DREAMer and immigration activist Astrid Silva as her ahijada.
ASTRID SILVA
"She inspires other DREAMers and other members of her community to also use their voices and to never give up," Salinas says about Silva, who the executive director of the nonprofit organization DREAM Big Nevada, which helps inmigrant families fight for their rights.
SELENIS LEYVA
Cuban Dominican actress Selenis Leyva is also a Madrina, and she nominated her sister Marizol Leyva as her ahijada. Together they wrote the inspirational book My Sister: How One Sibling's Transition Changed Us Both.
MARIZOL LEYVA
"By being so honest with her life and her identity she will help other people that are going through what she went through," Selenis says about Marizol, who is an advocate for the LGBTQ community.
Which of these five ahijadas do you think should be featured on People en Español's list of the 25 Most Powerful Women? Vote for your favorite!