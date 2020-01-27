Meet People en Español's Madrinas and Ahijadas of 2020

By Lena Hansen
January 27, 2020 03:59 PM
(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)
Natti Natasha, Selenis Leyva, Amara La Negra, María Elena Salinas and Joy Huerta are People en Español's Madrinas of 2020. Now meet their ahijadas and vote for one to become one of our 25 Most Powerful Women.
NATTI NATASHA

(Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Natti Natasha is one of People En Español's Madrinas (or godmothers) of 2020. The Dominican singer nominated Michelle Matos as her ahijada (or goddaughter) because of her work as president of Daddy's House, Daddy Yankee's foundation in the Dominican Republic, which helps underprivileged youth.

MICHELLE MATOS

Cortesía de Michelle Matos

"She is a warrior," Natti Natasha says about Matos, who is Puerto Rican and devotes her time to helping children in need.

AMARA LA NEGRA

Instagram/Amara la Negra

Dominican American singer Amara La Negra is another Madrina, and she chose Gloria "Goyo" Martinez, the lead singer of the Colombian band ChocQuibTown, as her ahijada.

GOYO

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS

"I admire her a lot as a person and as an artist," Amara says about Goyo, who is from El Chocó. "She empowers women with her message, with her social media. She is humble, she likes helping others. She has worked hard and is pursuing her dreams."

JOY HUERTA

(Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

Madrina Joy Huerta, from the popular Mexican duo Jesse & Joy, nominated Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra as her ahijada.

ERÉNDIRA IBARRA

Andrea Dosouto/Cortesía de CMX

"She is an activist who not only devotes her life to entertainment, she is concerned about the world she lives in," Huerta says about the actress, who has starred in series like Ingobernable and Las Aparicio, and is an advocate for the LGBTQ community and for gender equality.

MARÍA ELENA SALINAS

(Cortesía de Investigation Discovery)

Renowned Mexican TV host María Elena Salinas is another Madrina, who chose DREAMer and immigration activist Astrid Silva as her ahijada.

ASTRID SILVA

Cortesía de Astrid Silva

"She inspires other DREAMers and other members of her community to also use their voices and to never give up," Salinas says about Silva, who the executive director of the nonprofit organization DREAM Big Nevada, which helps inmigrant families fight for their rights.

SELENIS LEYVA

Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Cuban Dominican actress Selenis Leyva is also a Madrina, and she nominated her sister Marizol Leyva as her ahijada. Together they wrote the inspirational book My Sister: How One Sibling's Transition Changed Us Both.

MARIZOL LEYVA

Jair PR

"By being so honest with her life and her identity she will help other people that are going through what she went through," Selenis says about Marizol, who is an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Which of these five ahijadas do you think should be featured on People en Español's list of the 25 Most Powerful Women? Vote for your favorite!

