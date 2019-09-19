Find Out Who Made People en Español's 2019 'Most Influential' List

People en Español unveiled its 2019 Most Influential list, and some of your fave Latinx stars are on it! Reggaeton singer Ozuna is featured. His new album Nibiru has added to the success of the Puerto Rican artist, who also stars in the comedy Qué León. Ozuna says he was raised by his grandmother, who taught him his life values. “I’ve always liked to work hard, to help others,” he told the magazine. “It’s something I was taught.”

Bad Bunny, also known as the King of Trap, is on the list after a year filled with hit songs, awards and a world tour. The best is yet to come, assures the Puerto Rican singer. “Expect great things from the bunny!” says Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Bachata princess Leslie Grace is also celebrated for her music, positive influence on her fans and her first acting role in the film adaptation of In the Heights. “I want to be the best version of myself because I want young people my age to have someone to look up to,” the Dominican singer says.

Dominican singer Natti Natasha graces the list as well. She is the most-viewed artist on YouTube, and her album Iluminatti was a total success, like her world tour.

Maluma is honored for his hard work. Besides the mega success of his latest album 11:11 and duets like “Medellín” with Madonna, the Colombian singer will make his acting debut with Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com Marry Me. “The harder I work, the more good and positive things will come to me, to my life, to my musical career,” he says.

Camila Cabello’s hard work is also paying off! The “Señorita” singer has proven to be a powerful solo artist that has a hypnotic effect on fans worldwide.

Who else is featured? To see the complete list, look for the new issue of People en Español, on newsstands now.