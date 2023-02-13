The Gossip Girl star explains why he feels that the hit show's latest season is one for the books.

Why You Season 4 is the Best One Yet, According to Penn Badgley

Since its debut, Netflix's hit series You starring Penn Badgley quickly became a hit with fans around the world (even Cardi B is a massive fan of the series).

Now, in its fourth season, the show is adding a new slate of characters and actors like Outlander's Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia, and Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe.

In a recent chat with People Chica, Badgley explains why he feels that the latest season of the show may be the best one yet.

Penn Badgley You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

On how he hopes the season resonates with fans, the actor notes, "I can't tell. I myself haven't even seen the whole thing cut together, so I don't have the best picture of it in my mind. But I did—I was there for it all. I even directed an episode this season. So—so I think people, so far, there seems to be like a really positive response."

He continues, "I know that some people are probably going to be like, 'what is—what is happening?' But by the end, it really does come home. So if it starts to challenge you in the directions it's going stick with it."

Badgley doesn't believe that he will need to do much encouraging because he believes season four is "the best season yet."

You season four part one premiered on February 9, with the remaining episodes releasing on March 9.