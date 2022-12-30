The late Brazilian soccer player's legacy has been honored by several athletes, celebrities and politicians.

Barack Obama, Lionel Messi and Joe Biden Among those Paying Tribute to the Late Pelé

The death of Brazilian soccer star Pelé has brought the world together to honor his legacy as an athlete, father and activist.

He passed away on December 29 from complications due to colon cancer at a hospital in São Paolo, Brazil, at 82.

After news of his death was reported, athletes, celebrities and politicians worldwide began paying homage to the three-time FIFA World Cup winner.

"Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game," Obama wrote on Instagram. "And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him."

Biden shared his great admiration for Pelé's humble beginnings and rise to the sport on Twitter.

"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible," he said. "Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."

Soccer stars from across the globe were inspired by Pelé's mastery of soccer and his infectious personality.

"A great part of the history of this sport that I love so much was written by you," Kaká wrote. "Thank you for taking Brazil's name to the four corners of the world. You fascinated, moved, and touched our hearts, where you will forever be ❤️."

David Beckham added, "It was HIS beautiful game ⚽️ thank you and goodbye 🇧🇷 rest in peace my friend 💛 @pele," while also sharing several stories with photographs of Pelé's greatest soccer moments.