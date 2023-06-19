The Chile-born actor has three shows that nabbed several of the top ten spots in a new study.

These 3 Pedro Pascal Shows Are Among the Most Successful Series of All Time

It's no secret that Pedro Pascal has been having a major moment in his career, but a recent study named three of the actor's shows within the top ten most successful series of all time.

The team at Spin Genie, who conducted the study, looked at several factors to decide what ten shows proved to be the most successful globally.

Three of those shows happen to have Pascal on the cast.

So, what shows made the list?

The British phenom that was Game of Thrones took the top spot on the list with over 69.2 million Google searches, 13.8 million Instagram posts, 18.1 billion TikTok views, an IMDB rating of 9.2, and a success score of 9.64.

Pascal, who played the fan-favorite character Oberyn Martell, appeared in the show's fourth season.

Taking the No. 3 spot was Pascal's hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian garnered 15.7 million Google searches, 2.4 million Instagram posts, 4.6 billion TikTok views, an IMDB rating of 8.7, and a success score of 7.86.

The third Pascal show to make the list? The popular Netflix show Narcos.

Narcos amassed 11.0 million Google searches, 722.3k Instagram posts, 44.7 billion TikTok views, an IMDB rating of 8.8, and a success score of 6.43.