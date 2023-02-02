The Last of Us actor releases a new trailer announcing he will be on Saturday Night Live on February 4.

Pedro Pascal Proves Why First Impressions Matter in SNL Promo

Pedro Pascal is taking his talents to Saturday Night Live.

In a new promo trailer shared on Youtube, fans of the show and actor get to see him kick off the video taking a moment to reflect on the road that lead him to his hosting gig.

"Little Pedro Pascal from Santiago, Chile, hosting Saturday Night Live—wild," he says, before hearing an ominous sound.

When he sees a shadow run across a dark corridor, Pascal goes on to investigate only to find himself faced with a "clicker."

What's a clicker? It's a dangerous mutated zombie from his hit HBO Max show The Last of Us which he stars in alongside Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey.