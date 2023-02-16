The Last of Us actor dons his Mandalorian suit again as he tackles a new set of adventures in season three of the Disney+ show.

Here's What Pedro Pascal and "Baby Yoda" Look Like in Action on The Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal is having a great start to his year.

So far, the chileno-born actor has appeared on Saturday Night Live, enjoyed incredible success with his HBOMax show The Last of Us, and is now gearing up for the premiere of his hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

On February 16, Disney+ released the first official clip of Pascal alongside Grogu (also known as "Baby Yoda") in season three of The Mandalorian.

In the clip, fans see Din Djarin/Mando (Pascal's character) explaining to Greef Karga (played by veteran actor Carl Weathers) why he is once again teamed up with Grogu.

Pedro Pascal at Premiere Of HBO's "The Last Of Us" Disney+ releases first official look of Pedro Pascal in season three of "The Mandalorian." | Credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman/GA

"It's complicated," Mando asserts.