Pedro Capó Is Proud of What Puerto Ricans Have Accomplished

“Calma” is the kind of song that makes you want to be in a tropical location, so of course Pedro Capó had to make not one but two remixes, just to be sure there’s plenty of paradise to go around for everyone.

Born Pedro Francisco Rodríguez Sosa, the artist grew up in a musical household; his grandfather is Puerto Rican singer Bobby Capó. “I had this in my family and I always felt connected to it,” he tells People CHICA. “My father was a singer-songwriter as well. He was my hero. I wanted to emulate him all the time. He would always be doing music and he would include me in the process. So the spark of my vocation lit up fairly quick.”

Pedro’s first album came out in 2007, and since then he’s released three other albums and collaborated with artists like Thalía, Farruko, Alicia Keys, Kany García and Jennifer Lopez.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Before his music career took off, Pedro was living in NYC and working as a waiter when he decided to try theater after a former manager persuaded him to give it a shot. He ended up landing a role in a show at the famous Apollo Theater, without having any prior theater experience. “I’d never gone to an audition,” he says. “But I went and I got the part!”

This year, he’s taken on a new role as co-host and artistic director for the Univision series Reina de la Canción, which he’s loving. “I like the fact that I can contribute to the development of these talents, with whatever knowledge I’ve gathered throughout the years in my career — and learn as well, and be inspired and reminded of the beauty of this work,” he says.

While the singer is enjoying the success of his single “Tutu” alongside the artist Camilo, he’s also excited about the release of a new single, coming later this year.

He’s also happy to spend more time at home now that his latest tour, which finished in September in Puerto Rico, is all wrapped up. Growing up in Santurce, he knows firsthand the issues La Isla Del Encanto went through this year. “We went through a huge range of emotions, from frustration to anger, sadness, but also hope, because when you see the newer generations take it on the streets and achieve a change, it fills me with hope,” he says. “We had a historical moment that set a precedent, and everybody’s aware, from the people to the politicians.”