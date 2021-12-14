The PBS show was created by Sesame Street veteran Sonia Manzano who played the beloved character of Maria.

Alma's Way is Celebrating Christmas With A New Latin-Focused TV Special

PBS' hit animated kid's show Alma's Way is bringing some Puerto Rican flare to this year's holiday-themed programming with their Nochebuena special.

The episode, which is titled Alma's Nochebuena/Three Kings Day Do-Over, will follow Alma Rivera as she embarks on some new Christmas adventures.

The show is produced by Fred Rogers Productions and was created by Sesame Street alum Sonia Manzano who played the very adored character of Maria.

NBC reports that Manzano is looking to show kids the culturally rich traditions that are passed from generation to generation. "It gives us the opportunity to show the younger generation, learning from the older generation," Manzano said.

Alma's Way debuted on PBS in October and centers around the life experiences of a 6-year-old Puerto Rican girl who is growing up in the Bronx.