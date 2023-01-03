The Spanish actress stars opposite Giancarlo Esposito in the new Netflix limited series.

Paz Vega Shows Off Master Thief Skills in New Heist Series Kaleidoscope

If you've been missing a good thrill since La casa de papel (Money Heist) ended in 2021, Netflix has returned with a new gang of masterful thieves that are hoping to get their payday.

Among the leading characters, Paz Vega takes on the role of Ava Mercer, an Argentinian immigrant-turned-lawyer who acts as a weapons specialist on Leo Pap's (Giancarlo Esposito) team.

As one of the most important members of the group, Mercer is an insider on all things within the black market and jewelry sales. But, there's a twist.

Her personal issues force her to betray Pap and work as a mole for the FBI, thickening the plot.

"I present you Leo Pap and Ava Mercer #partnersincrime," Vega shared on Instagram.

Kaleidoscope, a limited series spanning 25 years, follows the thieving crew as they attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault guarded by the world's most powerful corporate security team (run by Pap's friend turned enemy).

Loosely inspired by real-life events where $70 million in bonds went missing in Manhattan, New York, during Hurricane Sandy, the series is set to take you for a wild, unexpected ride.