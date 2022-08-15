The Argentine performer continues his bromance with the British singer in their second collaboration after a three-year hiatus.

Argentinian star Paulo Londra is breaking through the sound barrier in his long-awaited return to the music scene in collaboration with none other than Ed Sheeran.

The rapper and reggaeton artist released "Noche de novela" on August 11, consolidating his position as one of the urban genre's most prominent stars to look out for after his hiatus.

Previously, Londra rose to fame in Argentina and Latin America, topping Spotify's Global chart with his track "Plan A" at No. 2, making it the first Latin song to reach that position by an Argentine artist.

The new track is the second collaboration between Londra and Sheeran, the first was "Nothing on You" featured on the British star's No. 6 Collaborations Project album.

"What can I say, recording with Ed once again is a privilege, I admire him a lot," Londra said in a statement. "During the whole recording I was very excited and grateful and whenever I can I try to tell him how much I admire him. I feel that God put Ed on my path to learn a lot from him. I always liked his melodies, his words, and his phrases, he is very professional and truly an example to follow."

Now, the sizzling bilingual track features the best of both artists, solidifying Londra's comeback with a mix of uptempo R&B and spectacular lyrics that make you want to focus on the positive and take a chance at life.

