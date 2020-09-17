Paulina Chávez Shares Her Go-To Mascara and Other Must-Haves

The Mexican American actress talks to People CHICA about the products she uses to keep her skin glowing — and her favorite burger in Texas.

Paulina Chávez is People CHICA's October cover star, and when she's not on set, she likes to keep it simple. That goes for food, too — when she's at home in Texas, she's a regular at the regional chain Whataburger, Taquitos West Ave, and Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. Find out what she uses to get the perfect glow when she heads out for a snack!

1. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $16.99

"It consistently gives me full and lengthy lashes — it almost looks like I'm wearing fake lashes. And it's cruelty-free!"

2. Wet N Wild Ultimate Brow Retractable Brow Pencil in Ash Brown, $4.49

"I love it because it's a two-in-one. It has a slanted pencil tip on one end, and on the opposite end it has a round brush to help set your eyebrows in place."

"I wear this when I don't wear any makeup. It gives you a nice glow."

4. Lush R&B Hair Moisturizer, $25.95

"It controls my frizziness and it smells absolutely delicious."

5. Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller, $69

"This is an amazing tool that helps my blood flow to my face and gives me a natural glow. Relaxing, too!"

6. Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boots, $180

"Dr. Martens are a go-to for anything I wear!"

7. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $8.99

"This is my go-to makeup remover. I have sensitive skin, but this is super-gentle on my face."

8. Pearlessence Argan + Vitamin E Nourishing Facial Oil, $18

"I love facial and essential oils of all kinds, and I'm currently using this one."