From Fate: The Winx Saga to The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Chavez has carved out a name for herself as a young actress that seeks to breathe life into strong, passionate and perfectly imperfect female characters.

Despite her fame, something she hasn't lost sight of is the need to give back to her community. In an interview with People Chica, she chats about her Be Your Own Kind of Genius Scholarship (a partnership with Salvation Army).

The Texas native says, "And with Ashley Garcia, that really motivated me to have more Latinas in STEM, and in STEAM, in the arts as well. And [Be Your Own Kind of Genius] is for people who want to further their education. Whether it is at an art school or a film school or for your college—or I don't know, whatever they want."