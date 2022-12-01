Agents of Change: 5 Tastemakers Shaking Things Up in the Arts, Food and Beauty Worlds
Changing the world isn't easy, but these five game-changers make it seem like a breeze. For our Agents of Change series, People Chica is highlighting 10 Latinos who are leading the charge in terms of representation and change in the world. Here are the first five.
Changing the World As We Know It
As the time progresses, the world becomes smaller and more inclusive to the multitudes of people who wander its green pastures.
Whether they are serving up hope one delicious brownie at a time or changing the face of fashion and beauty, these five Agents of Change are making our world a brighter and happier one.
Food - Lauren and Nicole Bouza
Lauren and Nicole Bouza are changing the world one brownie at a time.
The sisters, who began baking their mother's brownies while they were still in high school, now run Bouza Brownies, an online shop that focuses on raising funds to conduct mission trips to underserved countries such as Zambia, Bulgaria, Palestine and Cuba.
Literature - Alex Aster
At 27 years old, Alex Aster has made it to the top of the New York Times bestseller list and on Forbes' 30 under 30 list thanks in part to her viral book, Lightlark.
The Colombian American author shared her thoughts on being an Agent of Change with People Chica:
"When I'm writing my books, the goal is always change. The characters have to be different people at the end of the story than they were at the beginning, because if not, their journey was for nothing. Change is almost always uncomfortable. Change is the consequence of a fearless life."
Entertainment - Paulina Chavez
From Fate: The Winx Saga to The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Chavez has carved out a name for herself as a young actress that seeks to breathe life into strong, passionate and perfectly imperfect female characters.
Despite her fame, something she hasn't lost sight of is the need to give back to her community. In an interview with People Chica, she chats about her Be Your Own Kind of Genius Scholarship (a partnership with Salvation Army).
The Texas native says, "And with Ashley Garcia, that really motivated me to have more Latinas in STEM, and in STEAM, in the arts as well. And [Be Your Own Kind of Genius] is for people who want to further their education. Whether it is at an art school or a film school or for your college—or I don't know, whatever they want."
Beauty - Steffi Gonzalez
As the first disabled Latina to join the #SephoraSquad, Steffi G is on a mission to push inclusivity forward in the beauty world.
Known as @TheRealSteffiG to her thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram, her content varies from makeup reviews that show off her stellar skills to the ways she tackles accessibility challenges, like her viral wheelchair accessible pickup truck.
The Colombian-born creator is also a model and ambassador for Aerie, the inclusive intimate and lifestyle brand.
Fashion - Karamba Sanchez
From La Romana, Dominican Republic, to Paris, France, Karamaba Sanchez's journey through the fashion industry has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.
"I still can't believe it's happening, it's like a dream. It wasn't until my second show that I realized it was real," the 19 year old shared in an interview with People en Español.
While he's already walked for Fendi, Etro, Jacquemus and more, the Dominican model's dream is to one day work with Versace.
Tune In For More
Fret not—we are far from done with our Agents of Change series. While today's list covered the wonderful worlds food, beauty, fashion, literature and entertainment, tomorrow's following five tastemakers will cover things like politics, activism and the environment.