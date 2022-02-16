Big things are happening in California.

On February 15, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his nomination of Mexican American Latina Patricia Guerrero to the California Supreme Court

If approved, Guerrero, who has served as a justice for the California 4th District Court of Appeal, will serve as an associate justice.

The importance of the moment is not lost on Guerrero, who received a B.A. degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 1994, and a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School in 1997.

Guerrero says, "I am deeply honored by this incredible opportunity to uphold the rule of law and make a positive impact on the lives of Californians across the state."

The justice, who took office in December 2017, affirms, "If confirmed, I look forward to helping instill confidence in the equality and integrity of our judicial system while honoring the sacrifices of my immigrant parents and demonstrating to young people that anything is possible in our wonderful and diverse country."

In a statement on his official website, Newsom said, "A keen legal mind and well-regarded jurist, Justice Guerrero's wide-ranging experience, integrity, deep respect for the rule of law and lifelong commitment to public service make her a phenomenal candidate to serve as our next California Supreme Court Justice."