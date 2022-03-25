The California judge will be filling the vacancy left behind by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar after he stepped down in 2021.

Patricia Guerrero is making some serious moves.

On March 22, Justice Guerrero was officially confirmed by Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, to assume the role of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of California.

Her history-making unanimous appointment by the Commission on Judicial Appointments (3-0) made her the first Latina to receive appointment to California's highest court.

Supreme Court Of California Credit: Getty Images / Smith Collection/Gado

NBC News reports that Guerrero gave a moving and powerful acceptance speech during the hearing that took place in San Francisco, CA.

She said, "As I've tried to express, this is not just about me, or really even just about my parents, but it's about so many others just like us."

"This is a story of the American dream, the belief that with hard work, perseverance and opportunities, anything is possible. And for that I am thankful," Guerrero continued.

US Court House sign in Los Angeles Credit: Getty Images / georgeclerk

In the crowd, there to support her landmark achievement, were about two dozen family members and friends, per a press release from the Judicial Branch of California.

Among them were her father Jorge, sister Claudia, husband Joe, and oldest son Anthony.