Patricia Guerrero Makes History as California's First Latina Supreme Court Justice
Patricia Guerrero is making some serious moves.
On March 22, Justice Guerrero was officially confirmed by Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, to assume the role of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of California.
Her history-making unanimous appointment by the Commission on Judicial Appointments (3-0) made her the first Latina to receive appointment to California's highest court.
NBC News reports that Guerrero gave a moving and powerful acceptance speech during the hearing that took place in San Francisco, CA.
She said, "As I've tried to express, this is not just about me, or really even just about my parents, but it's about so many others just like us."
"This is a story of the American dream, the belief that with hard work, perseverance and opportunities, anything is possible. And for that I am thankful," Guerrero continued.
In the crowd, there to support her landmark achievement, were about two dozen family members and friends, per a press release from the Judicial Branch of California.
Among them were her father Jorge, sister Claudia, husband Joe, and oldest son Anthony.
Guerrero was nominated to the position on February 15, 2022, by California Governor Gavin Newsom.