12 pastel-colored shoes to put some literal spring in your step

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com
Does one ever *really* need an excuse to splurge on a new pair of shoes? In the words of Carrie Bradshaw: no. But, if you’re still looking for a solid reason to justify feeding your footwear addiction, then we’re here for you. Because while every day is a beautiful day for a new pair of wedges or some seriously stunning new mules, it’s currently the prime time to stock up on pastel spring shoes.
Why, you ask? Because it’s springtime, meaning that in addition to gorgeous weather and pretty flowers everywhere, it’s officially the season to add some ~literal~ spring to your step. And what, with spring picnics, outdoor parties and patio brunches galore, now is the perfect time to give your toes a break from heavy winter boots and #treatyoself to some ultra-pretty, ladylike kicks.
From frilly tassel sandals to sleek blush pumps and some pretty dope bunny ear slippers (you read that right!), there’s a fresh new pair of spring shoes for everyone.
1. Carmelina’s Lara Slides, $160
2. Katy Perry’s The Jessica Bunny Ear Flats, $129
3. Mint Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars, $49
4. Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers in Lavender, $60
5. Katy Perry’s The A.W. Pumps, $119
6. Sole Society Pandora Fringe Sandals, $70
7. ModCloth Dance Break the Mold Sneaker in Colorblock, $85
8. Topshop Daisy Mid Heel Sandals, $48
Topshop
9. Modcloth Cone and Get It Peep Toe Flats, $115
10. BCBGeneration Beverly Heels in Cornflower, $110
Revolve