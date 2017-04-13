12 pastel-colored shoes to put some literal spring in your step

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Does one ever *really* need an excuse to splurge on a new pair of shoes? In the words of Carrie Bradshaw: no. But, if you’re still looking for a solid reason to justify feeding your footwear addiction, then we’re here for you. Because while every day is a beautiful day for a new pair of wedges or some seriously stunning new mules, it’s currently the prime time to stock up on pastel spring shoes.

Why, you ask? Because it’s springtime, meaning that in addition to gorgeous weather and pretty flowers everywhere, it’s officially the season to add some ~literal~ spring to your step. And what, with spring picnics, outdoor parties and patio brunches galore, now is the perfect time to give your toes a break from heavy winter boots and #treatyoself to some ultra-pretty, ladylike kicks.

From frilly tassel sandals to sleek blush pumps and some pretty dope bunny ear slippers (you read that right!), there’s a fresh new pair of spring shoes for everyone.

