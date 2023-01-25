The businesswoman has kicked off the new year as a mom!

The businesswoman has kicked off 2023 by welcoming a baby boy with husband Carter Reum via surrogate, PEOPLE confirms.

On January 24, the media personality posted a photo on her Instagram where the infant's hand is wrapped around her thumb."You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote in the caption.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

The author of Paris: The Memoir previously expressed her wishes to start a family alongside the venture capitalist, revealing to PEOPLE she had begun in-vitro fertilization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she shared with the outlet. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

The couple waited until after their wedding in November 2021 to give themselves some quality time before having kids.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."