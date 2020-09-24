People en Español Joins Para Nuestra Comunidad Campaign to Support Those Affected by Coronavirus

This joint initiative with the Hispanic Federation and the Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund is a charity effort to raise funds for Latino immigrant and Black families impacted by COVID-19.

People en Español has joined the Hispanic Federation and the Lin-Manuel Miranda Family Fund to launch the Para Nuestra Comunidad campaign, which seeks to raise funds for Latino, immigrant, and Black communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Those who donate to the campaign will have be entered in a raffle to win personalized guidance from celebrities and experts in areas like finance, fashion, health, and spirituality. Click here to make a donation.

"Now more than ever it is important to remember that we are not alone, that we are here together, as a community, to lift each other up and make sure that we not only get through it, but that we get up together and move forward," says Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Hispanic Federation Emergency Assistance Fund was created with the aim of ensuring that community-based nonprofit organizations can meet their operating costs, so that they continue to offer their valuable services in this time of crisis and uncertainty.

Below, find out more about what the raffle winner will receive in the "Ultimate Self-Care" prize.

The Motivational Experience

Speaker and writer María Marín will provide the winner with a personalized consultation on how to best set the goals to achieve the life they want.

The Spiritual Experience

Renowned astrologer Víctor Florencio, better known as El Niño Prodigio, will provide a live personal reading on topics ranging from work and love to health and family, and will help you discover what your spiritual gifts are.

The Financial Experience

Financial expert, renowned writer, and motivational speaker Elaine King will give a personalized, individual financial assessment session to the lucky winner.

The Style Experience

Celebrity stylist Irma Martinez, who has mentored stars like Daisy Fuentes, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Sofía Vergara, will help the winner identify their personal style through a private consultation.

The Health and Beauty Experience

Dr. Daniel Campos, renowned aesthetician and anti-aging physician to the stars, will offer a 30-minute skin wellness consultation.